CCI eases disclosure requirements for combinations

The fair trade watchdog has also withdrawn its guidance note on non-compete restrictions, an official release said on Thursday.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has eased certain disclosure requirements for entities seeking approval for combinations.
By way of the Competition Commission of India (Procedure in regard to the Transaction of Business relating to Combinations) Amendment Regulations, 2020, a paragraph has been deleted from a format prescribed for notification of proposed combinations.
"This was with a view to relax disclosure requirements regarding non-compete restrictions, entered into as a part of combinations," the release said.
Deals beyond certain thresholds require approval from the CCI.
