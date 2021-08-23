CCI imposes 200 crore penalty on Maruti Suzuki

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a ₹200 crore penalty on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. for allegedly stifling competition in the market with its policy of controlling discounts dealers could offer consumers, showed an official order.

The competition watchdog also asked the company to ‘cease and desist’ from its discount control policy which amounts to an agreement between entities at different levels in a distribution channel over resale pricing, which is regarded as an anti-competitive practice under law.

CCI said it took a considerate view of the penalty being imposed given the post-pandemic phase of recovery in the automobile sector, whereas the maximum penalty permissible under law extended up to 10% of the average of the turnover of the entity for the three preceding financial years.

The case stemmed from an anonymous complaint from an auto dealer who alleged in 2017 that Maruti’s sales policy was against the interest of customers and was against the provisions of Competition Act. It was alleged that the dealers of Maruti in some parts of Maharashtra were not allowed to give discounts to their customers beyond what was prescribed by Maruti. If a dealer is found giving extra discounts, a penalty is levied upon the dealer by Maruti, the CCI order said quoting from the complaint. An email sent to the company seeking comments remained unanswered till the time of publishing.

The regulator’s analysis found that the company not only entered into an agreement with its dealers across India for imposing the discount control policy, but also enforced it through penalties which resulted in anappreciable adverse effect on competition, the CCI order alleged.

“The Commission… directs Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. to deposit the penalty of ₹200 crores imposed upon it within a period of 60 days of receipt of the present order, said the order," showed the order.

Competition law prohibits agreements between parties that cause or are likely to cause appreciable adverse effect on competition in the market. This includes agreements at different levels of the production chain relating to resale price maintenance.

