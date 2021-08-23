CCI imposes 200 crore penalty on Maruti Suzuki

The case stemmed from an anonymous complaint from an auto dealer who alleged in 2017 that Maruti’s sales policy was against the interest of customers and was against the provisions of Competition Act. It was alleged that the dealers of Maruti in some parts of Maharashtra were not allowed to give discounts to their customers beyond what was prescribed by Maruti. If a dealer is found giving extra discounts, a penalty is levied upon the dealer by Maruti, the CCI order said quoting from the complaint. An email sent to the company seeking comments remained unanswered till the time of publishing.