Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CCI penalises 24 entities, individuals for bid rigging in Indian Railways tenders

CCI penalises 24 entities, individuals for bid rigging in Indian Railways tenders

Together, the CCI has imposed penalties to the tune of 1.16 crore on the 24 entities
2 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • CCI has received a reference from the North Western Railways that the entities had indulged in cartelisation in the bidding process for the procurement of High Performance Polyamide

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Competition Commission has slapped penalties totalling around 1.16 crore on 24 entities, including individuals, for indulging in bid rigging and cartelisation in tenders floated by the Indian Railways.

The Competition Commission has slapped penalties totalling around 1.16 crore on 24 entities, including individuals, for indulging in bid rigging and cartelisation in tenders floated by the Indian Railways.

CCI has received a reference from the North Western Railways that the entities had indulged in cartelisation in the bidding process for the procurement of High Performance Polyamide

CCI has received a reference from the North Western Railways that the entities had indulged in cartelisation in the bidding process for the procurement of High Performance Polyamide

(HPPA) Bushes and Self Lubricating Polyester Resin (SLPR) Bushes in contravention of competition law.

(HPPA) Bushes and Self Lubricating Polyester Resin (SLPR) Bushes in contravention of competition law.

As many as 11 entities and 14 individuals of these entities were found to have violated competition norms. Out of these 25, the regulator did not impose any penalty on one entity.

As many as 11 entities and 14 individuals of these entities were found to have violated competition norms. Out of these 25, the regulator did not impose any penalty on one entity.

Besides slapping penalties on 24 of them, the watchdog has directed them to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

Besides slapping penalties on 24 of them, the watchdog has directed them to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices.

The matter was taken up by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following a reference filed on behalf of the North Western Railways.

The matter was taken up by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following a reference filed on behalf of the North Western Railways.

These entities indulged in cartelisation in the supply of High Performance Polyamide Bushes (HPPA) and Self Lubricating Polyester Resin Bushes (SLPR) to the Indian Railways by means of directly or indirectly determining prices, allocating tenders, controlling supply and market, coordinating bid prices and manipulating the bidding process, CCI said in a release on Tuesday.

These entities indulged in cartelisation in the supply of High Performance Polyamide Bushes (HPPA) and Self Lubricating Polyester Resin Bushes (SLPR) to the Indian Railways by means of directly or indirectly determining prices, allocating tenders, controlling supply and market, coordinating bid prices and manipulating the bidding process, CCI said in a release on Tuesday.

"The evidence in the matter included regular e-mail communications and WhatsApp exchanges between the parties, quoting of identical/ similar prices by certain parties, filing of bids from same IP addresses by certain parties in close proximity...," it noted.

"The evidence in the matter included regular e-mail communications and WhatsApp exchanges between the parties, quoting of identical/ similar prices by certain parties, filing of bids from same IP addresses by certain parties in close proximity...," it noted.

Together, the CCI has imposed penalties to the tune of 1.16 crore on the 24 entities, the release said.

Together, the CCI has imposed penalties to the tune of 1.16 crore on the 24 entities, the release said.

Out of the 11 entities, 4 had applied for lesser penalties under the competition law.

Out of the 11 entities, 4 had applied for lesser penalties under the competition law.

A cartel member can approach the CCI by way of filing an application seeking lesser penalty, in return for providing full, true and vital disclosures in respect of the alleged cartel.

A cartel member can approach the CCI by way of filing an application seeking lesser penalty, in return for providing full, true and vital disclosures in respect of the alleged cartel.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!