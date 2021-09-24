CCI penalises United Breweries, Carlsberg for alleged cartelisation

NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India ( CCI ) has imposed a penalty of ₹750 crore on United Breweries Ltd and ₹120 crore on Carlsberg India Pvt. Ltd. for alleged cartelisation, said an official statement from the corporate affairs ministry.

The statement said that the competition watchdog found these two companies and SABMiller India Ltd to have engaged in price coordination, supply restrictions and market sharing in different states in breach of law. SABMiller India has been renamed Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd. after being acquired by Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV.

The regulator, however, gave benefit of reduction in penalty entirely to Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd. and its individuals, 40% reduction to United Breweries and its individuals and 20% to Carlsberg India and its individuals, the statement said.

“The CCI directed United Breweries and Carlsberg India to pay penalties of approx. ₹750 crore and ₹120 crore respectively, besides passing a cease-and-desist order," the ministry statement said. Emails sent to United Breweries, Carlsberg India and Anheuser Busch InBev on Friday remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

CCI also found that a brewers’ industry body was actively involved in facilitating such cartelisation and held it to be in contravention of competition law provisions, the statement said.

The period of cartel is from 2009 to at least October 2018. For cartels, the law prescribes a penalty of up to three times its profit for each year of the continuance of such an agreement or 10% of the turnover for each year of the continuance of such an agreement, whichever is higher. However, the regulator has the power to waive off penalty in cases where the accused makes full and true disclosure regarding alleged violations and such disclosure is vital. All three beer companies were lesser penalty applicants before CCI, the ministry said.

The watchdog also found co-ordination among United Breweries and AB InBev on purchase of second-hand bottles, the statement said. CCI held four individuals of United Breweries, four individuals of AB InBev, six individuals of Carlsberg India and the director general of the industry body liable for the anti-competitive conduct of their respective companies or association.

