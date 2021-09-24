CCI penalises United Breweries, Carlsberg for alleged cartelisation

The period of cartel is from 2009 to at least October 2018. For cartels, the law prescribes a penalty of up to three times its profit for each year of the continuance of such an agreement or 10% of the turnover for each year of the continuance of such an agreement, whichever is higher. However, the regulator has the power to waive off penalty in cases where the accused makes full and true disclosure regarding alleged violations and such disclosure is vital. All three beer companies were lesser penalty applicants before CCI, the ministry said.