CCI rolls out leniency regime to encourage cartel members to come clean
The scheme, which was made law last year by amending the Competition Act, adds a new dimension to the existing leniency regime, under which the CCI may waive or reduce the penalty on a cartel member in exchange for information about the cartel.
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rolled out a new ‘lesser penalty plus’ regime to incentivise individuals and cartels already under scrutiny to provide information about other cartels that the regulator does not know about.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message