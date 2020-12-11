CCI searches offices of major cement cos

The Competition Commission of India ( CCI ) has conducted searches on the premises of leading cement producers UltraTech Cement Ltd, ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd , Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd and of Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) to find evidence of price collusion, said a person with direct knowledge of the development.

The investigation currently covers pricing behaviour of the industry majors in the last few years but CCI is empowered to redraw the contours of the probe, said the person, on condition of anonymity.

The searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday by the office of the Director General of investigation after securing authorization from the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in Delhi, the person said. The investigation is expected to be completed in about six months, the person said. Shares of cement companies came under pressure on Thursday reflecting the regulatory heat. Although it is not the first time CCI has searched the premises of companies, the latest drive indicates the gravity of the concern regarding the alleged anti-competitive behaviour in the cement industry. The regulator is expected to explore forensic examination of the documents secured to see if there is collusion. In the past, CCI had conducted searches on the premises of companies such as JCB India Ltd, United Breweries and Eveready Industries India Ltd.

“CCI can get a warrant issued by the CMM, Delhi who holds the all India jurisdiction for authorising search and seizure," said Subodh Prasad Deo, partner at law firm Saikrishna & Associates and former additional director general at CCI.

ACC and Ambuja Cements said in similar but separate statements that CCI has initiated a probe against cement companies in India including themselves regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

“ACC is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities. ACC has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its code of business conduct," the company said in a regulatory filing. Ambuja too said it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and was fully cooperating with the probe.

Emailed queries to Dalmia Bharat Group, Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement and CMA remained unanswered.

“Collusion in pricing behaviour is a common practice world over and businesses tend to keep it under wraps, but a smart officer having access to documents relating to meetings, hard drives, etc. can certainly establish the case. Technology aids both the offender and the investigator," said K.K. Sharma, founder chairman of consulting firm K.K. Sharma Law Offices and former director general and head of antitrust and combinations divisions at the CCI.

If found guilty, CCI can impose a penalty of up to three times the profit or 10% of turnover whichever is higher on each member of the cartel for each year of the continuance of price collusion. It can also ask the companies to discontinue the practice and also take action against their directors. The regulator is also empowered to grant leniency by levying a lesser penalty on a member of the cartel who provides vital information regarding the cartel.

