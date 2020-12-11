CCI searches offices of major cement cos

The searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday by the office of the Director General of investigation after securing authorization from the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in Delhi, the person said. The investigation is expected to be completed in about six months, the person said. Shares of cement companies came under pressure on Thursday reflecting the regulatory heat. Although it is not the first time CCI has searched the premises of companies, the latest drive indicates the gravity of the concern regarding the alleged anti-competitive behaviour in the cement industry. The regulator is expected to explore forensic examination of the documents secured to see if there is collusion. In the past, CCI had conducted searches on the premises of companies such as JCB India Ltd, United Breweries and Eveready Industries India Ltd.