CCI to probe if Google misuses reach to push its payments app

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India has opened yet another antitrust case against Google, this time looking into the company’s payments app, Google Pay. The case alleges that Google unfairly promoted its own payments app via “prominent placement on the Play Store" and “imposing unfair terms on users by requiring them to use Google Pay which is not in compliance with the data localisation directive issued by Reserve Bank of India and the guidelines issued by NPCI".

The antitrust watchdog had issued a notice to Google in May, according to reports, and has now ordered further investigation into the same.

While the case centers around the company’s UPI app, similarities have been drawn to the European Commission’s investigation into Apple for allegedly abusing its position with the App Store on the iOS platform.

If the CCI rules against Google, this could work in favour of Indian startups who have been protesting the Android maker’s Play Store commissions for a few months now. Startup founders like PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Razorpay’s Harshil Mathur and many more have criticized the company for making it mandatory for app makers to use its own payment tools for purchases made through the Play Store.

Further, the CCI filing says Google has contested the allegations by saying that Android isn’t “dominant" in India and has “significant competition" from feature phone operating systems. The company has also told the CCI that developers and users would leave Android if its quality deteriorates, while also claiming that Android has competition from other licensable and non-licensable operating systems.

This is one of three antitrust cases in front of the CCI against Google right now. The regulator had fined the Search giant Rs. 135.86 crore in 2018 for abusing dominance in Search, while it is looking into cases alleging abuse of dominance with AndroidTVs and smartphones as well.

