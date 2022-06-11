CCI to set up digital market unit to assess big tech behaviour

“These are new to our understanding and to our assessment frameworks. The sheer scale of transactions and transparency issues associated with digital markets add to the complexity. But our advantage is our Competition Act is quite flexible. It allows examination of most of the conduct that may raise a competition issue...We are building capabilities in the Commission through our case experience, market studies and a proposal to set up a dedicated digital market unit, training programmes and extensive dialogues with competition regulators in other countries," Verma said.