Under CCPA scrutiny

On 2 October, Mint reported that major alcohol brands are now under scrutiny by the CCPA for using surrogate advertising tactics. The CCPA has sent notices to Bacardi, known for its white rum, French winemaker Pernod Ricard, United Breweries, homegrown Radico Khaitan, and William Grant & Sons, which sells the single malt Scotch whisky Glenfiddich, for allegedly promoting their alcohol products indirectly by advertising non-alcoholic products under the same or similar branding.