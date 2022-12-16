CCPA issues notice to Flipkart on sale of acid

The ‘consumer rights’ as defined under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 includes the right to be protected against the marketing of goods, products or services which are hazardous to life and property. “Sale of highly corrosive acids in an easy, accessible and unregulated manner without any due diligence whatsoever by the e-marketplace entity can lead to disastrous consequences to the consumers, especially the vulnerable sections of the society, namely women and children," the ministry added.