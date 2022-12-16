CCPA issues notice to Flipkart on sale of acid

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sought explanation from e-commerce player Flipkart Internet Private Limited and Fashnear Technologies Private Limited for gross violations regarding sale of acid on its online platform.
Notices were sent to two e-commerce entities and they are directed to furnish detailed responses within seven days.
The explanation follows report that in the recent acid attack on a 17-year-old in Delhi, the offenders had purchased acid from Flipkart. Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a teenager minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.
As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.
“CCPA has come across the sale of highly corrosive acids on these e-commerce platforms. Ithas questioned the easy and unregulated availability of such acids on these e-platforms. Availability of hazardous acids in such accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for consumers and to public at large," said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.
CCPA has pointed out that the easy availability of acid on e-commerce platform can be dangerous, hazardous and unsafe for consumers.
“On a suo moto examination of online sale of corrosive acids, CCPA came across Meesho selling acids in violation of directions of Supreme Court as well as the advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs," the ministry added.
Post directions of Supreme Court, the union ministry of home affairs, had issued an advisory on “measures to be taken to prevent acid attacks on people and for treatment and rehabilitation of survivors" on August 2013, wherein all the states and union territories were advised to take immediate steps to implement the measures for reduction of acid attacks.
Several states/UTs have issued guidelines to regulate the sale of acids. E-commerce platforms operate and deliver their products across the length and breadth of the nation, they are asked to provide the checks and compliances undertaken by them in this regard.
“Any non-compliance by these e-commerce entities with the directions of CCPA’s notices will be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019," the ministry said.
The ‘consumer rights’ as defined under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 includes the right to be protected against the marketing of goods, products or services which are hazardous to life and property. “Sale of highly corrosive acids in an easy, accessible and unregulated manner without any due diligence whatsoever by the e-marketplace entity can lead to disastrous consequences to the consumers, especially the vulnerable sections of the society, namely women and children," the ministry added.
Considering the urgent need and attention, CCPA has taken note of the present matter. “Through this intervention, CCPA wishes to strengthen the interest of consumers and is committed towards safety and protection of their well-being," the ministry said.
