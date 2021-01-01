CCPA issues show cause notices to companies for misleading ads during Covid-19

"The CCPA will continue to work towards the protection of the interest and rights of the consumers. On analysis of the consumer grievances received in the National Consumer Helpline, the CCPA has recently taken up the matter of failed/cancelled transactions while using inter-banking services by the consumers like IMPS, UPI etc where money has not been refunded to the consumer or where the timeline for settlement of such claims has not been adhered to, with the sector regulator, the Reserve Bank of India with a view to protect the rights of the consumers.