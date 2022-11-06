CCPA slaps ₹1 lakh fine on Cloudtail for selling substandard cookers on Amazon2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 06:55 AM IST
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on Cloudtail India for selling pressure cookers on Amazon in violation of mandatory BIS standards.