CCPA slaps 1 lakh fine on e-tailer for selling sub-standard pressure cookers.

“It was observed by CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers. In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large. A total of 1,033 units of pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold by Cloudtail through Amazon e-commerce platform after notification of the QCO," the statement said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}