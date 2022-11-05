CCPA slaps 1 lakh fine on e-tailer for selling sub-standard pressure cookers.

CCPA initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards. CCPA had issued notice to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues and Snapdeal as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the country’s apex consumer protection watchdog, has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on online retailer Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd for selling pressure cookers which failed to comply with mandatory BIS standards, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), the country’s apex consumer protection watchdog, has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on online retailer Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd for selling pressure cookers which failed to comply with mandatory BIS standards, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
The Authority, headed by chief commissioner Nidhi Khare, has passed the order against Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice by selling domestic pressure cookers in violation to mandatory standards prescribed as per Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.
The Authority, headed by chief commissioner Nidhi Khare, has passed the order against Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice by selling domestic pressure cookers in violation to mandatory standards prescribed as per Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.
CCPA initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards. CCPA had issued notice to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues and Snapdeal as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CCPA initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standards. CCPA had issued notice to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues and Snapdeal as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a statement, the CCPA said, “Violation of standards mandated by the QCOs not only endanger public safety, but can make consumers vulnerable to severe injuries including loss of life. This is a critical cause for concern especially in case of domestic pressure cooker, which is a household good, present in most homes in the immediate vicinity of family members."
In a statement, the CCPA said, “Violation of standards mandated by the QCOs not only endanger public safety, but can make consumers vulnerable to severe injuries including loss of life. This is a critical cause for concern especially in case of domestic pressure cooker, which is a household good, present in most homes in the immediate vicinity of family members."
As per the statement, “Cloudtail submitted in its reply to CCPA that after the QCO came into force, it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers."
As per the statement, “Cloudtail submitted in its reply to CCPA that after the QCO came into force, it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers."
“It was observed by CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers. In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large. A total of 1,033 units of pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold by Cloudtail through Amazon e-commerce platform after notification of the QCO," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It was observed by CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers. In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large. A total of 1,033 units of pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold by Cloudtail through Amazon e-commerce platform after notification of the QCO," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In the order, CCPA directed Cloudtail to recall the 1,033 units of pressure cookers sold by it and reimburse the prices of the recalled pressure cookers to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days," the statement said.
“In the order, CCPA directed Cloudtail to recall the 1,033 units of pressure cookers sold by it and reimburse the prices of the recalled pressure cookers to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days," the statement said.
“CCPA has also issued Safety Notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards. While the first Safety Notice was issued with regard to helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders, the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG, etc," it added.
“CCPA has also issued Safety Notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards. While the first Safety Notice was issued with regard to helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders, the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG, etc," it added.
“CCPA is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued advisory to all e-commerce platforms with regard to the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules highlighting that sale or facilitation of sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user on the platform," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“CCPA is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued advisory to all e-commerce platforms with regard to the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules highlighting that sale or facilitation of sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user on the platform," the statement said.