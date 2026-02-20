CCPA widens crackdown, issues notices over online sale of drone and GPS jammers

NEW DELHI: After acting against e-commerce platforms over the sale of walkie-talkies, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has now cracked down on the online listing of anti-drone and GPS jamming equipment, issuing notices to six platforms and entities for allegedly selling restricted wireless transmitting devices in violation of consumer protection and telecom laws.

The notices were served on Everse, IndiaMART, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and Maveric Drones & Technologies Pvt Ltd for listing products such as “anti-drone systems”, “drone jammers” and “GPS jammers”, which are subject to strict statutory controls.

According to the CCPA notice, all entities have been directed to immediately stop listing and selling these restricted wireless transmitting devices.

In a statement released on Friday, the authority said signal-jamming equipment is regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and requires prior licensing and approval from the Department of Telecommunications and the Wireless Planning and Coordination Wing. Imports are governed by the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, and related Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notifications.

Such equipment is ordinarily permitted only for authorized government agencies and law enforcement bodies, subject to statutory clearances, it added.

Speaking separately to Mint, Nidhi Khare, secretary, consumer affairs department, said, “We have taken serious note of the online listing and sale of restricted wireless transmitting devices such as drone jammers and GPS jammers.”

“The online availability of regulated jamming equipment without mandatory disclosures is a matter of concern. Such devices are not meant for civilian use and require specific statutory clearances,” Khare said.

“We have asked the concerned platforms to take down these listings immediately and provide full information on their compliance. Consumer protection laws will be enforced strictly wherever misleading listings or unfair trade practices are found,” the secretary added.

Queries sent on Friday to all the companies mentioned in the story were not answered immediately.

Regulatory scrutiny The CCPA has said the devices were being listed online without disclosure of mandatory licensing requirements, valid Equipment Type Approval or WPC (Wireless Planning and Coordination) certification details, and without clearly stating that civilian possession and use without authorisation is prohibited. The listings, it said, were presented in a manner that could mislead consumers into believing the products were freely purchasable.

The omission of material information on statutory restrictions and legal consequences amounts to prima facie misleading advertisement and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the authority said.

The regulator has directed the six entities to furnish details on the source of procurement or import, copies of import licences and invoices, regulatory approvals obtained from the WPC Wing, the telecom department, DGFT, the cabinet secretariat or the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the legal basis for offering such equipment for commercial sale.

It has also sought data on the number of units sold over the past two years, purchaser details, information on third-party sellers listing similar products, and steps taken to discontinue such listings and prevent recurrence.

Experts in the national security landscape said the open online sale of drone and GPS jammers poses risks beyond regulatory violations

“These devices can disrupt communication networks, aviation systems and critical infrastructure if they fall into the wrong hands. Strict control over their sale and clear accountability of online platforms are essential to prevent misuse and safeguard national security,” said Amit Singh, associate professor, Special Centre for National Security Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, marketplace entities are required to exercise due diligence and ensure compliance with applicable laws. The authority cautioned that facilitating the sale of restricted jamming equipment without verifying statutory authorisation may attract penal consequences under telecom and foreign trade laws.

Earlier, on 15 January, the CCPA penalised Flipkart, Meta Platforms and Amazon with fines of ₹10 lakh each for allowing the sale and promotion of walkie-talkies on their platforms without mandatory regulatory disclosures and approvals. The penalties followed similar action against Meesho, which was fined ₹10 lakh on 4 December for unauthorised walkie-talkie listings. The authority had also imposed penalties of ₹1 lakh each on Reliance JioMart, Talk Pro (Iconet Services Pvt. Ltd), The MaskMan Toys and Chimiya for selling such devices without required clearances.

