CCTV captures Delhi University PhD scholar slapping professor; student suspended, barred from campus | Watch video

A PhD scholar at Delhi University's Faculty of Law has been suspended after CCTV footage allegedly showed him slapping a professor on campus, with the incident prompting the university to order an inquiry.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Singh, who was admitted to the Faculty of Law during the 2024-25 academic session.

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According to a report by India Today, CCTV footage shows Singh waiting near the entrance of a campus building before walking towards Law Faculty professor Umang Bhawan and allegedly slapping him.

Other students who were present at the location can be seen attempting to intervene after the alleged assault.

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PhD Scholar Suspended, Barred From DU Premises Delhi University has taken immediate action against Singh following the incident.

University Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that the incident took place on Monday morning and said a committee had been formed to investigate the matter, according to the report.

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The Proctor's Office, in its suspension order, said Singh was suspended from the Faculty of Law with immediate effect.

The university has also barred him from entering any Delhi University premises while the inquiry is pending.

An independent three-member inquiry committee comprising professors has been constituted to examine the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

The panel is expected to look into what led to the incident and determine what further action should be taken.

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Teachers' Body Raises Concern Over Campus Violence The incident has drawn condemnation from sections of the teaching community.

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) described the episode as the third recent case involving violence or physical aggression against teachers, India Today reported, citing the teachers' organisation.

The DTF has criticised the university administration's handling of campus violence, alleging that its response has been slow and insufficient.

The teachers' body has argued that suspension alone may not be enough to prevent similar incidents and has called for stronger action to protect faculty members.

According to the report, the DTF also claimed that professors had previously faced verbal abuse from another Faculty of Law student.

The organisation has demanded measures to ensure the safety and dignity of teachers on campus.

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2025 DU College Incident Recalled The latest incident has also brought attention to a similar confrontation reported at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, a Delhi University-affiliated institution, in October 2025.

DU Students' Union Joint Secretary Deepika Jha was accused of slapping professor Sujit Kumar during a disciplinary committee meeting.

The incident was captured on video and led to protests, with teachers calling for action from the university.

Delhi University later suspended Jha for two months and barred her from entering DU-affiliated colleges in her capacity as a student leader.

The action was criticised by some members of the teaching community, who considered it inadequate, according to the report.

The DTF has cited the earlier episode while questioning whether the university has been sufficiently firm in dealing with alleged violence against teachers.

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Inquiry To Establish What Led To Confrontation The three-member committee will now examine the latest incident involving Singh and professor Umang Bhawan.

The inquiry is expected to establish the circumstances that led to Monday's confrontation and recommend further action based on its findings.

Until then, Singh remains suspended from the Faculty of Law and barred from entering Delhi University premises.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on concerns raised by teachers over alleged aggression on university campuses and calls for stronger institutional mechanisms to address such cases.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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