CCTV captures shocking moment of PG collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan - top updates as search continues on second day

A day after a five-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan, killing at least six people, fresh CCTV footage captured the moment the structure suddenly came down, with a shopkeeper narrowly escaping moments before the collapse.

As the rescue and search operation continues on the second day, Monday, at least 12 people have been rescued so far, news agency PTI reported.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi? ⌵ The building collapse was attributed to water accumulation in the basement, exacerbated by ongoing repair work that weakened the structure. 2 What are the safety measures being taken after the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ Following the incident, the Delhi government ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal buildings over four floors and launched inspections of nearby paying-guest accommodations. 3 How many people were rescued from the Satya Niketan building collapse site? ⌵ As of the latest updates, at least 12 people have been rescued from the debris, while six individuals were confirmed dead. 4 Why are many students living in paying-guest accommodations in Satya Niketan? ⌵ Students are staying in paying-guest accommodations because of inadequate hostel facilities provided by Delhi University, which has only around 4,000 beds for over 300,000 students. 5 What actions is the Delhi government taking against illegal constructions after the collapse? ⌵ The Delhi government is sealing illegal five-storey structures and has vowed to take strict action against officials responsible for allowing such constructions.

Also Read | Satya Niketan PG collapse: Delhi to seal all illegal buildings above 4 floors

The building that collapsed on 6 September was a five-storey boys’ paying-guest accommodation called “Hostel Daze”. The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm while repair work was underway.

Following the incident, several agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been carrying out rescue operations through the night.

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Here are the top updates in the Delhi building collapse case: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi issued a statement saying that 11 patients were admitted to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre. The statement read, “Out of the 11 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries; three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent limb surgery. One patient had sustained a minor injury and was discharged after observation.” 2. Following the incident, the Delhi government issued directives to seal illegal five-storey buildings across the city immediately. According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's office, the move comes as part of a broader safety crackdown. The civic body has also vowed to take strict action against officials found responsible for approving such structures. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, in a post on X, wrote, "The culprits of the Satya Niketan building incident in Delhi will not be spared under any circumstances." Wahi added, "All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal."

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3. Rekha Gupta on Monday revisited the collapse site to review safety measures and the ongoing search operations. According to the CMO, an FIR has also been registered against the building's owner. The government has also directed authorities to carry out detailed inspections of nearby paying-guest (PG) accommodations and other buildings, with properties found violating norms to be sealed. The CM said the safety of Delhi residents would not be compromised and warned that those responsible for negligence would be held accountable. The administration has also placed iron jacks to provide support to buildings located near the collapse site.

4. Commenting on the building collapse, Gupta said, "Approximately 80% of the debris has been cleared; only the rubble from the basement remains. It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water -- combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure -- caused the building to collapse. So far, 12 people have been recovered; six have died, while the other six are in stable condition."

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5. Following the incident, Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory, stating that traffic movement has been affected on several routes as relief operations continue at the site. In a post on X, the traffic police wrote, "TRAFFIC ALERT | SATYA NIKETAN Following a building collapse at Satya Niketan Market, South Campus, rescue and relief operations are underway. Emergency teams are working at the spot. Traffic movement is affected on routes from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan, RTR, and Benito Juarez Marg AVOID THESE STRETCHES, IF POSSIBLE. Use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Please do not stop, park, or crowd near the incident site. Keep the way clear for ambulances and rescue vehicles. Your cooperation can help save lives."

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The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of buildings being used as paying-guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated areas of the national capital.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.