In a 'terrifying' incident reminiscent of the Shraddha murder case, a 25-year-old Haryana woman was strangled to death and later found dead in a freezer at Delhi's Mitraon village. Nikki Yadav's boyfriend Sahil Gehlot has been accused of killing her before going on to marry another woman hours later. The case has sparked widespread outrage with Yadav's family calling for the culprit to be hanged to death.

On Wednesday footage of Yadav entering her house made the rounds on social media, with many contending that was in all probability the last time she was seen alive. The footage from February 9 shows Yadav entering the house on her own. Nobody else was seen in the now viral clip.

Here's all you need to know about the case:

1. The body of Nikki Yadav was discovered by the police on Tuesday in a dhaba in the southwest Delhi area. The police had been searching for her live-in boyfriend Sahil Gehlot when they found her in a refrigerator.

2. Gehlot had allegedly strangled Yadav to death and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba before getting married to another woman later in the day.

"He opened the dhaba recently and a servant was also hired to help run the business," a local said.

3. The couple was in relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry the accused. Police said he had hidden his impending marriage from Yadav. When she came to know that his marriage had been fixed, the victim had had a heated argument with the accused which led to her murder.

CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav at her house in uttam nagar. Before she was killed # pic.twitter.com/kmMzNv9W1u — AMIT KUMAR GOUR (@gouramit) February 15, 2023

"It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," PTI quoted a source as saying.

4. Yadav had been was living in this flat with one of her sisters for the last five months and Gehlot used to visit her regularly. She had told his neighbours that she was studying and mostly did not talk to the people in the area. However, some people had seen Gehlot coming to her flat several times.

5. Family members said that Yadav had never told them about Gehlot. “She was studying MA and wanted to pursue PHD further and that is why was staying at a rented flat here in Uttam Nagar. She had a very friendly and healthy relationship with her parents and other members of the family. She used to speak to her parents over phone daily but she had never mentioned about this boy," said her cousin.

6. According to the police, he killed her using the data cable of his mobile phone in his car on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

Also read: Shraddha murder case: Aaftab used stone grinder to crush bones, say cops

7. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

8. A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Gehlot to five-day police custody for interrogation. The police are now working to ascertain the exact scene of the murder and the route he took after committing the alleged crime.

9. The post-mortem reports have revealed that she died because of suffocation. There were marks on her neck and no other injury marks were found on the body. The police will investigate the killing along the lines of Shraddha Walkar murder case.

10. “Our daughter is gone. She is no more. All we want now is justice. The culprit should be awarded the strictest punishment and should be hanged to death for his brutal crime," said her father Sunil Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies)