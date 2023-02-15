CCTV clip shows Delhi fridge murder victim entering home - All you need to know about Nikki Yadav's death
Nikki Yadav's boyfriend Sahil Gehlot has been accused of killing her before going on to marry another woman hours later. The case has sparked widespread outrage with Yadav's family calling for the culprit to be hanged to death.
In a 'terrifying' incident reminiscent of the Shraddha murder case, a 25-year-old Haryana woman was strangled to death and later found dead in a freezer at Delhi's Mitraon village. Nikki Yadav's boyfriend Sahil Gehlot has been accused of killing her before going on to marry another woman hours later. The case has sparked widespread outrage with Yadav's family calling for the culprit to be hanged to death.
