CCTV footage shows Kanpur woman at gym hours before her murder by trainer

Kanpur murder: A thirty-two-year-old woman was murdered by her gym trainer in Kanpur after she expressed her anger over his marriage with some other girl. A new CCTV footage has shown the woman's last moments before being murdered by trainer.

The Kanpur woman, whose dead body was retrieved from a posh area, had gone to the gym and even talked to a few people there on the day when her gym trainer murdered her, revealed a CCTV footage shared by NDTV on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police recovered the dead body of the victim, who was a prominent businessman's wife, in a pit near the district magistrate's camp office-cum-residence here at Civil Lines, reported PTI on Sunday.

According to the news agency, gym trainer Vimal Soni was in a relationship with the victim, identified as Ekta Gupta. The situation between the two got tensed when Soni decided to marry another girl. Gupta and Soni had an altercation days before his engagement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did the CCTV footage of Kanpur murder victim reveal? In the CCTV footage, initially shared by NDTV, 32-year-old Ekta Gupta can be seen strolling in the gym in a red T-shirt and track pants. She was also holding a water bottle and a gym bag and talking to a few people before leaving the place.

After leaving the gym, Ekta went with Vimal to a secluded place to discuss their relationship. Later, a heated argument ensued between the two which escalated into a physical abuse by Vimal who punched her in the neck, leading to her death.

"On June 24th, Vimal picked up Ekta from the gym and drove to a secluded location to discuss their relationship. A heated argument ensued, during which Vimal punched Ekta in the neck, leading to her death," PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrawan Kumar Singh as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}