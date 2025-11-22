CCTV gaps, multilingual clues and vehicle trails: How Bengaluru police caught the fake RBI robbers in ‘record time’

Three individuals, including a police constable, have been arrested by the Bengaluru Police in 'record time' in connection to a sensational robbery case where the perpetrators, posing as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials, stopped a cash van and escaped with ₹7.11 crores.

Bengaluru Police have now explained how the case was solved and three members of the gang were arrested.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters, "We had formed eleven teams and deployed 200 police officers and personnel for the job. More than 30 people were interrogated and three have been arrested. They are vehicle the in-charge, ex-employee of CMS Info Systems and a police constable posted in Govindapura police station," as per ANI.

Singh added that six teams of the Bengaluru police were sent across all states in southern India as well as Goa to track the criminals involved in the heist.

How the crime took place Unidentified men, posing as officials of the RBI, intercepted an ATM cash van belonging to CMS Info Systems. The van was carrying cash from a private bank branch in Bengaluru's JP Nagar.

The car which the criminals used also had a Government of India sticker. The criminals stopped the van and claimed that they were government officials and needed to verify their documents. They forced the staff in the cash van to climb into their own vehicle along with the trunks carrying cash.

The CMS Info Systems staff were later dropped near Dairy Circle while the criminals fled with the money.

During their escape, the gang made multiple stops at areas not covered by CCTV. They also did not use any mobile phones during the heist and spoke in multiple languages to mislead investigators.

A press note by the Bengaluru Police also revealed that multiple vehicles were used during the heist and number plates were frequently changed by the robbers in order to escape detection.

Moreover, the currency notes that were stolen were not serialised by the bank, making tracing difficult.

How Bengaluru Police cracked the case A large multi-layered operation was mobilised by the Bengaluru police in order to trace the perpetrators.

A team comprising of 11 police inspectors, 2 Assistant commissioners, and six inspectors from the Central Crime Branch was formed, which was being supervised by senior officials.

Leads were pursued across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, as well as Goa.

More than 30 people were questioned, and CCTV, local intelligence, as well as vehicle movement patterns were analysed.

The accused as well as the vehicles used in the heist were identified within the first 24 hours.

One of the accused is a police official Bengaluru Police has revealed that three accused individuals were detained within 54 hours of the crime.

One of the accused is a police constable, Annappa Naik, along with Xavier, a former employee of CMS Info Systems, as well as Gopi, the vehicle-in-charge of the operation.