Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this point, the United States regulators have said.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed", the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement.

This came after Pfizer Inc said on Thursday that it will US authorisation for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine within the next month.

According to the company, another anti-Covid jab within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity. It said that there is a greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Pfizer's Dr Mikael Dolsten was quoted as saying by news agency The Associated Press that early data from the company's booster study suggests people's antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier.

Dolsten pointed to data from Britain and Israel showing the Pfizer vaccine “neutralizes the delta variant very well."

However, he said that when antibodies drop low enough, the delta virus eventually could cause a mild infection before the immune system kicks back in.

Pfizer's own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine's efficacy to the mid-80s after six months, Dolsten said, against the variants circulating there in the spring.

It was earlier established that two doses of most vaccines are critical to developing high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus.

But antibodies are seen to naturally wane over time. Studies are hence underway about when one might need a booster dose.

In view of this, some scientists have also questioned the need for a booster dose at the moment.

It also comes at a time when much of the world is still unvaccinated. In the US alone, only 48% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The country has also been seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases for weeks and the rate of hospitalizations has started to tick up, rising 7% from the previous seven-day average.

The vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, showed 95% efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in a clinical trial the companies ran last year.





