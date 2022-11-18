CDPQ eyes opportunities in sustainable mobility, telecom3 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 12:50 AM IST
While it explores investments in new areas, CDPQ continues to grow its existing platforms in energy and roads
While it explores investments in new areas, CDPQ continues to grow its existing platforms in energy and roads
MUMBAI : Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada’s second-largest pension fund manager, is exploring investments in sustainable mobility and the telecom industry as it looks to expand beyond roads and energy in the Indian infrastructure space.