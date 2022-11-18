CDPQ eyes opportunities in sustainable mobility, telecom

Last week, CDPQ closed the acquisition of the second road asset under its Maple Highways platform, taking the enterprise value of the platform to ₹8,000 crore, making it one of the biggest road platforms in the country. Maple Highways acquired the 135 km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway that encircles the National Capital Region for an enterprise value of ₹6,267 crore from the National Highways Authority of India in the largest road transaction to occur as part of the Indian government’s asset monetization programme this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}