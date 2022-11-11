CDPQ-backed Maple Highways completes 6,267 cr acquisition of Eastern Peripheral Expressway

“Quality highways ensure the Indian economy continues to move and grow. Founded by CDPQ in 2021, Maple Highways combines road infrastructure expertise and a commitment to ESG, and brings together assets that offer long-term value to our investors. As the reconfiguration of global supply chains accelerates and the volume of goods increases in India, we look forward to further developing our roads portfolio," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, CDPQ.