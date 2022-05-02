CDRI and USAID host conference on disaster resilient infra

“Engaging the global community is the only way we will tackle the climate crisis. We expect the ICDRI 2022 not only to demonstrate the urgency of the challenges we face, but to inspire action on disaster-resilient infrastructure around the world. This year’s theme reminds us that in developing solutions we must take a people-centered approach that prioritizes community resilience and solutions for the most vulnerable among us," said Ms. Veena Reddy, Mission Director, USAID/India.