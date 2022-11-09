CDRI announces Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund at COP27

“As one of the founding contributors, Australia warmly welcomes the establishment of CDRI’s Infrastructure Resilience Accelerator Fund. This Fund’s early focus on supporting island states will be particularly critical for the Pacific region which is at the forefront of dealing with the effects of climate change—there has never been a more important time to focus on resilient infrastructure than now," said Pat Conroy, MP, Australia’s Minster for International Development and the Pacific.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}