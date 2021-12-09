The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday recovered critical equipment of the Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu, killing Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on December 8. As per the reports, the defence officials have retrieved flight data recorder (blackbox) and the cockpit voice recorder from the accident spot.

The two boxes, recovered from the site, are likely to be taken to Delhi or Bengaluru to ascertain the cause of the crash. The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area.

IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari visited the site of the helicopter crash on Thursday and along with senior officials, inspected the area. A video showing a helicopter disappearing from the air near a hilly area is doing the rounds in the social media, linking it to Wednesday's crash. However, there was no confirmation from the IAF about the viral video, which was said to be taken by a tourist.

Meanwhile, IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash has been shifted to Bengaluru from the Army hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started investigation into the helicopter crash. The minister said in the Lok Sabha that all efforts were being made to save Group Captain Varun Singh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.