CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's stern warning to Pakistan: 'India not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail'

CDS General Chauhan said whatever happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards victims and that thinking behind Operation Sindoor was that state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published3 Jun 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces Anil Chauhan looks on during an interview with Reuters in Singapore May 31, 2025. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell
Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces Anil Chauhan looks on during an interview with Reuters in Singapore May 31, 2025. REUTERS/Joseph Campbell(REUTERS)

India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan once again issued a stern warning to Pakistan by asserting that India was not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail. The CDS also said that Pakistan should not be able to hold India hostage to terrorist activities

“India is not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail.” General Anil Chauhan said during a special lecture on ‘Future Wars and Warfare' at Savitribai Phule Pune University, in Pune on June 3.

Also Read | ‘Red line’: At Shangri-La Dialogue, India's ‘limit of tolerance’ warning to Pak

General Chauhan said whatever happened in Pahalgam was profound cruelty towards victims and that thinking behind Operation Sindoor was that state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop. “Pakistan should not be able to hold India hostage to terrorist activities: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on reasons behind Operation Sindoor,” he said,

As many as 26 people were killed and several others injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's adversary's (Pakistan) approach is to bleed India by a thousand cuts. General Chauhan recalled how Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir spewed venom against India and Hindus just weeks before what happened in Pahalgam.

 

Also Read | India self-reliant during Ops Sindoor, Pak turned to China: CDS Gen Chauhan

The Pahalgam attack comes a week after Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir sparked a row when he said Kashmir is Islamabad’s 'jugular vein.’ The remark evoked a strong objection from New Delhi.

“Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle,” General Munir said in Islamabad while addressing the Overseas Pakistani Convention on 16 April – a week before the deadline Pahalgam attack.

'Warfare synonyms with history of mankind'

The CDS said in Tuesday's lecture that war and warfare are synonyms with the political history of mankind. "Warfare is as old as human civilisation. Any kind of war has two important elements in it- the violence and politics behind violence… The third element is communication, which is happening continuously. ”

In Operation Sindoor too, General Chauhan said, war and politics were happening as parallel kind of phenomenon. General Chauhan said losses are “not important but outcomes are important.”

Also Read | Did Pakistan down Indian jet during May conflict? What CDS Anil Chauhan said

General Chauhan recently responded to a question on whether Pakistan had downed an Indian jet during the conflict with Pakistan in May.

India is not going to live under the shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail.

In an interview with Bloomberg TVGen Anil Chauhan didn't deny the claim and said, “What is important is not the jet being down, but why they were being downed.”

In the same interview, General Chauhan said that India went 300kms inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and penetrated with ‘pinpoint accuracy.’

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndiaCDS Gen Anil Chauhan's stern warning to Pakistan: 'India not going to live under shadow of terror and nuclear blackmail'
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.