NEW DELHI : India’s first chief of defence staff General (retd) Bipin Rawat died Wednesday when an Indian Air Force chopper he was flying in crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The death was confirmed by the Indian Air Force on Twitter.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."," the post said.

Rawat was appointed chief of defence staff in 2019 after his retirement as the chief of the Indian Army. He took office as chief of defence staff on 1 January 2020 and was appointed for a three year term that would have ended in December 2023.

There is no clarity on who takes over from Rawat. Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane is seen as a likely successor given that he is the senior most among the three service chiefs.

The crash took place between Sulur in Coimbatore and Coonoor where the tri services staff college is situated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.