CDS General Anil Chauhan hopes India to overtake German economy by 20242 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 01:00 PM IST
CDS General added that today India's defence industries are already manufacturing a wide variety of military hardware to meet the requirements of the defence forces, as well as for exports which has led to an increase in the share of domestic requirements, which has been on the uptrend in 2018.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan while speaking at an event in New Delhi India the third largest ecosystem for startups globally and also hoped the country to become the fourth-largest economy overtaking by next year.
