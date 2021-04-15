OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CDS General Bipin Rawat concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

NEW DELHI : India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US troops would withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict.

"Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors," Rawat said.

India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

It is also concerned that arch rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

"There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created," Rawat said.

India invested $3 billion in Afghanistan on roads, power stations and even built its parliament following the ousting of the Taliban in 2001.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Premium Premium

Odisha suspends classes 10 and 12 board exams amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Premium Premium

Loan moratorium to GST return filing extension: Maharashtra CM seeks relief measures from PM Modi

2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
The Union cabinet is expected to soon take up for approval the proposal to leverage compressed natural gas pipeline grid to reduce transportation cost of hydrogen.Premium Premium

India to leverage CNG pipeline grid to transport hydrogen: Dharmendra Pradhan

3 min read . 03:27 PM IST
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a coronavirus vaccine sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration.Premium Premium

Covid vaccines made by foreign companies: Govt to decide on emergency use applications in 3 days

3 min read . 03:11 PM IST

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return.

Biden said that US objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout