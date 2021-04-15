Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CDS General Bipin Rawat concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

CDS General Bipin Rawat concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

Premium
General Bipin Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST Sanjeev Miglani, Reuters

Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors, General Bipin Rawat said

NEW DELHI : India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

TRENDING STORIES See All

General Bipin Rawat told a security conference that the worry was "disruptors" would step into the space created by the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan. He declined to name the countries that could act as spoilers.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US troops would withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict.

"Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors," Rawat said.

India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

It is also concerned that arch rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

"There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created," Rawat said.

India invested $3 billion in Afghanistan on roads, power stations and even built its parliament following the ousting of the Taliban in 2001.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

COVID-19: Lok Sabha speaker to chair meet on April 19

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai airport to consolidate flight operations to one terminal from next week

2 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Premium

Odisha suspends classes 10 and 12 board exams amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Premium

Loan moratorium to GST return filing extension: Maharashtra CM seeks relief measures from PM Modi

2 min read . 04:27 PM IST

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return.

Biden said that US objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.