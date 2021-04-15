CDS General Bipin Rawat concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors, General Bipin Rawat said

NEW DELHI : India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defence staff said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that US troops would withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 to end America's longest war, rejecting calls for them to stay to ensure a peaceful resolution to that nation's grinding internal conflict.

"Our concern is that the vacuum that will be created by the withdrawal of the United States and NATO should not create space for disruptors," Rawat said.

India's big worry is that instability in Afghanistan could spill over into its Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir where it has been fighting militants for three decades.

It is also concerned that arch rival Pakistan will gain a bigger hand in Afghanistan because of its long-standing ties with the hardline Taliban, who are expected to play a dominant role once the United States leaves.

"There are many people looking for an opportunity to walk into the space being created," Rawat said.

Rawat said India would be happy to provide more support to Afghanistan so long as peace can return.

Biden said that US objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade.

