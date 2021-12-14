Two state-run general insurers -- New India Assurance and United India Insurance -- have settled group personal accident (GPA) insurance claims at a breathtaking speed of defence personnel, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Brigadier L S Lidder, who died in the recent helicopter crash.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier Lidder and 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, in one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

All defence personnel get the benefit of group personal accident insurance cover with their salary account.

While United India Insurance (UII) has so far settled personal accident insurance claim of Gen Rawat and seven other defence personnel in record 30 minutes, New India Assurance (NIA) paid the claim of Brig Lidder within an hour of the receipt of claim intimation from the bank he was having account with, according to sources.

"On December 10, we received primary information from the bank that these account holders have been martyred in the accident. As soon as the information came, we settled the claim amount with the minimum required paper that had come to us from the bank," UII Chairman and Managing Director Satyajit Tripathy told PTI.

The eight personnel, including Gen Rawat, were covered under SBI GPA Policy for account holders, he said.

Tripathy said UII is under process to settle personal accident insurance claims for two more defence personnel having GPA policy with Punjab National Bank.

The insurance amount given to Army officials is ₹30 lakh and for Air Force officials it is ₹40 lakh, Tripathy said.

