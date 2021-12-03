CDSCO approves shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that the Central Drugs Standard Organisation (CDSO) has approved the shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin to 12 months, Covishield to nine months, and ZyCoV-D to six months from the date of manufacture.

"The National Regulator, i.e. the CDSO, has approved the shelf life of nine months for Covishield vaccine, for Covaxin vaccine it is 12 months and for ZyCoV-D vaccine it is six months from the date of manufacture," Mandaviya said.

Regarding the administration of booster doses, said the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to this aspect.

Responding to a question on the shelf life of Covid vaccines approved in the country and their active period among the vaccinated people, Mandaviya, in a written reply, said the vaccines were developed very recently, therefore, scientific evidence regarding the duration of protection is still evolving globally.

On whether the government has taken stock of vaccines lying unused in government and private hospitals and proposes to procure and redistribute the unused vaccines before their dates of expiry, Mandaviya said the central government closely monitors COVID-19 vaccine stocks in states and Union Territories to ensure their optimal utilisation.

COVID-19 vaccine stock which has not been utilised in private hospitals and nearing expiry has been taken up for redistribution by respective state governments, as advised by the Union government, for their timely utilisation, he said.

Mandaviya said under ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’ being implemented by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU of Department of Biotechnology, efforts have been made to strengthen COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities of Indian industry, to ensure optimal vaccine production.

In this regard, augmentation of manufacturing facilities was supported at Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad.

The IIL, supported under the mission, has achieved a production capacity of around 20 lakh doses/month equivalent Drug Substance (DS) of Covaxin.

