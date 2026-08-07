Drugs regulator moves import approvals fully online with new rulebook

India’s apex drugs regulator is planning a new rulebook for importing bulk drugs and finished medicines by migrating all approval processes online, according to a document reviewed by Mint.
The proposed changes have been outlined in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) “Guidance Document on Common Submission Format for Import & Registration of Drug(s) (Bulk & Finished Formulations) in India”, which will impact the country's $60 billion pharmaceutical market, according to the department of pharmaceuticals.