NEW DELHI: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin to up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

"This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. The shelf life extension has been communicated to our stakeholders," the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company said.

Bharat Biotech earlier this year had reached out to the apex drug regulator and sought an extension of the shelf life of its vaccine to 24 months. It had submitted the necessary real-time stability data of the vaccine to CDSCO to substantiate its application. Currently, Covaxin has an approved shelf life of six months subject to storage at 2 to 8 degrees celsius.

Covaxin has been facing delay in getting World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use listing (EUL), with the UN health agency last week asking for additional clarifications to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for its global use. The WHO’s technical advisory group considered granting EUL to Covaxin in the last meeting but did not come to a conclusion.

Covaxin, India’s first indigenously developed covid vaccine, has received EUAs from 14 countries and another 50 are in the process. In June, the drugmaker had said that its US partner, Ocugen, has received a recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration to pursue biologics license applications (BLA) for Covaxin. Applications have to follow the BLA process, which is the standard for vaccines.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8% effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from phase three trials.

