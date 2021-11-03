CDSCO extends Covaxin shelf life to up to 12 months

Bharat Biotech earlier this year had reached out to the apex drug regulator and sought an extension of the shelf life of its vaccine to 24 months. It had submitted the necessary real-time stability data of the vaccine to CDSCO to substantiate its application. Currently, Covaxin has an approved shelf life of six months subject to storage at 2 to 8 degrees celsius.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}