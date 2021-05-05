CDSCO fixes norms for private firms to import yet-to-be-authorized vaccines

NEW DELHI : The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued guidelines for private and non-central government entities to import covid-19 vaccines, even allowing them to procure vaccines that have not yet received clearance for mass vaccination in India.

To import a vaccine that has not received an emergency use licence in India, the entity would have to obtain the new drug permission from CDSCO under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules of 2019 and import licence and registration under the Drugs Rule of 1945.

“After obtaining the import licence, the importer/ authorized agent can import the vaccine and any including private sector entity can procure the vaccine from them according to national guidelines," CDSCO said in the guidelines issued late on Tuesday.

Companies and state governments need not abide by these rules if the vaccine is already authorized by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and any entity, including private companies, acan procure these vaccines from the importer under the government’s revised guidelines for vaccine procurement.

The government had on 19 April opened up vaccination to all adults from 1 May. It also allowed private companies and state governments to directly procure vaccines from foreign manufacturers. The move came five days after the government allowed fast-tracking of authorization of vaccines that have already been cleared by one of four drug regulators of the US, UK, European Union and Japan or the World Health Organization (WHO).

If the vaccines were supplied to India post authorization, then 50% of the vaccines cleared at the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli would be reserved for the Centre and the rest could be procured by states and private entities.

The move comes at a time when India is facing an acute shortage of vaccines as both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International are struggling to quickly scale up production of Covishield and Covaxin, respectively, to meet domestic demand even as India tops in terms of the daily case count.

