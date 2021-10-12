CDSCO panel recommends EUA for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for 12-18 yrs group

The development holds significance in the context of opening of schools amid the pandemic. Doctors have welcomed the move. "This will be a major step as school, coaching centres and sport centres are gradually opening. Since the covid vaccination is yet to arrive for children and is at the trial stage, we need to see that we provide proper protection to them by giving them timely vaccination so that the severity of the infection significantly come down even in case they end up contracting covid, said Dr Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.