Recently, the International Monetary Fund reduced India's growth forecast to 8.2%, while Fitch has projected a growth rate of 8.5% for the country. These are still higher than the RBI projection of 7.2% for India's economic growth.
India is expected to grow in the range of 7-8.5% ahead due to the global uncertainties, the Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said. He said that the range of outcomes is fairly wide.
In an event, on the country's economic growth, Nageswaran said, "The range of outcomes is fairly wide. Wider than it could ever be and that makes decision making all the more hazardous. Lots of luck is needed to get it right," as reported by the PTI.
Nageswaran has also spoken with Fitch Ratings this afternoon. He said, although they have a negative outlook on India with BBB minus rating, they do have a forecast of 8.5% real GDP growth for 2022-23.
Thereby, the CEA said, "so, the reality may in fact somewhere between this range of 7-8.5%. We will take that in the current circumstances because the uncertainty as to how long this current conflict in Europe with last and the impact it would have not only on the price of hydrocarbon fuel but also on fertiliser prices, food prices, etc is quite difficult to guess at this point."
The CEA also pointed out some spillover effects that are likely to come from the monetary policy tightening by central banks in the advanced countries as well.
India's economy is estimated to grow by 8-8.5% in the fiscal year FY23, as per the Economic Survey.
In an unexpected move, RBI today increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 40 basis points to 4.40% with immediate effect. Further, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 4.15%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate are set at 4.65%.
Despite hiking policy rates, RBI decided to retain an accommodative stance while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.
Last month, in its Currency and Finance (RCF) for the year 2021-22, RBI stated that "India is expected to overcome COVID-19 losses in 2034-35."
In the RCF report, RBI stated that sustained thrust on capital expenditure by the government, push to digitalisation and growing opportunities for new investment in areas like e-commerce, start-ups, renewables, and supply chain logistics could, in turn, contribute to step up the trend growth while closing the formal-informal gap in the economy.
