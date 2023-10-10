CEA issues guidelines for hydro projects after disaster in Sikkim
In the guidelines, CEA has outlined slope stabilization methods, practices to be followed both before construction and after commissioning of the project
NEW DELHI : India’s apex power planning body, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), has come up with guidelines for slope stability—inclines that can withstand movement—in hydropower projects after heavy rains and glacial lake floods damaged a dam in Sikkim.
