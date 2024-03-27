CEA Nageswaran says 'Govt can't solve all problems', Congress says BJP should quit
CEA Nageswaran states government can't solve all problems like unemployment, emphasizes commercial sector's role in hiring. ILO report projects high youth unemployment rates in India with stagnant or declining wages for educated youths.
Congress leader P Chidambaram has come down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a statement made by India's Chief Economic Advisor on unemployment.
