CEA says India is better placed to face global challenges and uncertainties

As per the CEA, the country has stepped into this period with a fairly reasonably comfortable degree of macroeconomic and policy stability. To ensure this, he mentioned that the government has taken several steps, including raising capital expenditure.
Despite global uncertainties caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said, India is still better placed among the large economies, citing an improved financial system and robust corporate health as the reasons.
During the Amazon Smbhav Summit, the CEA said, "Compared to other nations, even among advanced countries, I think India is relatively better placed for the simple reason that India paid a certain price last decade... we had a banking system stress which was then compounded by stress in the non-banking financial sector towards 2018," reported by PTI.
The CEA pointed out that Indian corporates are in good financial health as they have reduced their balance sheet.
At the summit, he further said, "so are we entering into this decade and this conflict (Russia-Ukraine) with a much better financial system and a much more robust corporate financial health." He added that this gives India a lot of cushions.
He also said that the RBI has ample foreign exchange reserves and with its recent monetary policy move, it has also signaled its determination to combat the inflationary pressures.
Thereby, as per Nageswaran, the country has stepped into this period with a fairly reasonably comfortable degree of macroeconomic and policy stability. To ensure this, he mentioned that the government has taken several steps, including raising capital expenditure.
To drive public investment-led recovery of the pandemic-battered economy, the Finance Minister has increased capital expenditure (CAPEX) by 35.4% to ₹7.5 lakh crore for the financial year FY23.
However, among the fallouts of the Russia - Ukrain war, the CEA said the prices of commodities especially fuel and some foodgrains, have increased, stoking global inflation.
Also, he said this has led to a wheat shortage and as a result, many countries are facing rising prices.
However, the CEA said, "while inflation is one aspect of it, food security is another aspect." He added India is relatively far more comfortably placed than others. But there are several countries where the availability of food is more important than even the price.
Nageswaran asserted that the Budget numbers are credible-both related to nominal economic growth and the revenue growth assumptions.
The CEA expects India to grow between 7-8% in the current fiscal depending on the duration of the ongoing conflict.
India's economy is estimated to grow 8-8.5% in 2022-23, as per the Economic Survey.
In the April 2022 policy, RBI projected GDP growth at 7.2% for the financial year FY23. The central bank expects India to grow in Q1 at 16.2%; Q2 at 6.2%; Q3 at 4.1%; and Q4 at 4% with risks broadly balanced.
