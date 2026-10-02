‘CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign’: CJP, INDIA bloc, youth wings to protest in Delhi, Mumbai from Oct 2 – Full plan

A wave of protests are being held in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the INDIA bloc and other Opposition-backed youth wings seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of Election Commission and the roll out of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

CJP, a youth-led organisation and Opposition parties alike have been critical of CEC Kumar after it came to light that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission later clarified that the three-member commission took all decisions, including those relating to the SIR, unanimously.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the key demands of the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? ⌵ The key demands include the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, criminal proceedings against him, halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and reinstating the January 2025 voter list. 2 Why are protests being held against Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi and Mumbai? ⌵ Protests are being held due to allegations of irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and concerns over mass deletions of voters in the electoral rolls. 3 How have authorities responded to the planned protests at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police have denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security concerns, and have implemented a prohibitory order to prevent unauthorized gatherings. 4 What is the significance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being protested? ⌵ The SIR is significant because it raises concerns over the accurate maintenance of electoral rolls, which affects citizens' voting rights and the overall integrity of upcoming elections. 5 Should individuals join the protests demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? ⌵ Individuals may consider joining the protests if they share concerns over electoral integrity and the governance of the Election Commission, but should be aware of the legal implications of unauthorized gatherings.

Here's a list of all the protests announced so far, and details of who'll lead/participate in those demonstrations:

1. Delhi A protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, begins at 11 AM at Jantar Mantar, the designation venue of peaceful protests in the national capital.

Advertisement

AAP leaders and workers, civil society representatives, and members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are expected to participate in the protest.

While the Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar, security has been beefed up in the area, and a traffic advisory has been issued.

The Delhi Metro also announced that entry and exit at 11 stations will be closed on Friday. These stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi.

Police sources told PTI that around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, prompting heightened security arrangements in the area.

Advertisement

According to reports, the organisers are seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or impeachment, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls, the conduct of elections and the "mass deletion" of voters.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday warned of launching protests across the country, followed by a stir at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from the end of October if Kumar did not step down.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor. We will not move from Jantar Mantar until he resigns from his post. Gyanesh Kumar should resign and should face criminal charges," Dipke said during an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club.

2. Mumbai The CJP is also begining its nationwide protest from Mumbai today demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das told ANI that the protest would begin at Shivaji Park and would subsequently be taken to different parts of the country.

Advertisement

“The protest will begin at Shivaji Park tomorrow, and from there, we will take this protest to the entire country. We will ultimately end it only when Gyanesh Kumar resigns. He has to go. He is a traitor to this country, enemy number one,” Das was quoted as saying.

He added that “We will ensure that he is removed from that position, all his crimes are undone, and he pays for the crimes he has committed against the young generation and against the country.”

While giving a special focus on the right to vote, he asserted that nothing will change in society if the right to vote is taken away.

3. Opposition's protests schedule Leaders of 19 parties in the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, met Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss their strategy over the SIR.

Advertisement

The grouping planned district-level protests from October 2-8, while Opposition lawmakers will march to the Election Commission on October 6, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

He also urged young Indians to join the marches and other rallies planned by the bloc in the coming weeks.

• October 2 to 8, 2026: District-level "Save Democracy" marches and demonstrations outside District Magistrates' offices across the country.

• October 6, 2026: Opposition MPs from both Houses of Parliament would march to the EC’s office in New Delhi

• November 1, 2026: A mega rally is scheduled to take place in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced a protest march against the Election Commission in Mumbai on October 4.

Advertisement

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign’: CJP, INDIA bloc, youth wings to protest in Delhi, Mumbai from Oct 2 – Full plan