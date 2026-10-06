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CEC Row LIVE Updates: Opposition steps up attack on Gyanesh Kumar; Priyanka Gandhi detained

CEC Row LIVE Updates: Tuesday’s demonstration is the latest in a series of near-daily protests beginning last week by student groups, opposition parties and Cockroach Janta Party.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated6 Oct 2026, 12:46:55 PM IST
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Congress Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders stage a protest march with a slogan from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll, in New Delhi
Congress Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders stage a protest march with a slogan from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the electoral roll, in New Delhi (AICC)

CEC Row LIVE Updates: Opposition parties, under INDIA bloc, held protests in the national capital 6 October, demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of eletoral rolls.

Tuesday’s demonstration is the latest in a series of near-daily protests beginning last week by student groups, opposition parties and Cockroach Janta Party.

The protesters have demanded the resignation of Kumar, accusing the polling body he oversees of manipulating voter registrations to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyank Gandhi Vadra, and others, marched towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) from the Parliament. TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Abhishek Banerjee also joined the INDIA bloc protest. Some leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained during the protest.

Hundreds of security personnel, some carrying batons, stood behind barricades outside the commission’s office near Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the march.

Oppn vs Gyanesh Kumar – in a nutshell

The recent wave of protests began on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. While the main protests were held on Mumbai by Cockroach Janta Party on 2 October, Delhi also saw sporadic protests by student bodies. Tuesday's protest was part of INDIA bloc schedule with the same demand against Kumar and the poll panel.

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) previous protest at Jantar Mantar in July this year against the alleged irregularities in examinations led to the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who eventually resigned.

In New Delhi, the earlier protesters included a united delegation of activists, including All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora, and civil society members Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, among others. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced a "mobilisation" on October 10 from Jantar Mantar.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order restraining Gyanesh Kumar from functioning over allegations that he took several decisions unilaterally despite objections from the two other election commissioners (ECs), saying it could not proceed on “assumptions” without first verifying the facts.

India began its sir of voter lists in Bihar last year ahead of state elections. The exercise has since expanded to most states and union territories with over 13 Crore voters deleted.

Critics say the process requires documents that are confusing and difficult to obtain, risking the exclusion of millions of eligible voters. The poll panel says the revision is aimed to remove duplicate and ineligible entries while ensuring eligible voters remain registered. Opposition parties and activists say it could disenfranchise legitimate voters.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to catch all the latest updates on the INDIA bloc protest against Gyanesh Kumar:

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“This was meant to be a march till the Election Commission. We were stopped in front between Akashvani Bhavan and the old Planning Commission building,” said Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh. “We were prevented from going up to Nirvachan Sadan. I think they are now going to detain us. But this is only the beginning.”

There'll be a massive rally on the 1st of November in Ramlila Maidan, vote bachao, desh bachao, announced Ramesh. “We are having, in the first phase, we are having Padyatras and campaigns in every block. This is of the India Jan Bandhan. And then from 25th of October till the 25th of November, we are going to have, more intensive programs, the Chaupals and so on.”

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6 Oct 2026, 12:40:25 PM IST

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“We are not allowed to march towards the ECI. The LoP is not allowed to raise his voice. This is an attempt to weaken democracy,” said Congress leader Kumari Selja during the INDIA bloc protest.

6 Oct 2026, 12:37:30 PM IST

CEC Row LIVE: Kharge says movement tied to ‘rights of country’

“The movement we are leading—and the issue Rahul Gandhi ji has emphasized—is tied to the rights of the country's youth, women, farmers, and the poor...” Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said. "The very freedom our people won through struggle, imprisonment, and even by facing the gallows is now being actively taken away. To cling to power, they (BJP) are stripping people of their rights by every possible means... They tried to come to power by misleading our people. And considering the improper manner in which they assumed office and seized power, I say this: they must step down immediately, or else there will be an uproar across the country. The people of this nation will not remain silent—this is my warning to them..."

He also said, "Anything illegal ought to be dissolved. When nine state assemblies across the country can be dissolved, why shouldn't the illegal setup here be dissolved as well?..."

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6 Oct 2026, 12:34:35 PM IST

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6 Oct 2026, 12:30:02 PM IST

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal and others during a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
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The row over the Election Commission of India's functioning and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) escalated on Monday after the Supreme Court made it clear that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, which has been used for enrolling new voters in electoral rolls.

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6 Oct 2026, 12:17:52 PM IST

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The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC.

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CEC Row LIVE: Oppn steps up attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The recent wave of protests began on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. While the main protests were held on Mumbai by Cockroach Janta Party on 2 October, Delhi also saw sporadic protests by student bodies. Tuesday's protest was part of INDIA bloc schedule with the same demand against Kumar and the poll panel.

6 Oct 2026, 12:15:56 PM IST

CEC Row LIVE: Priyanka Vadra atop a barricading| Watch

Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits atop barricading as police stop INDIA bloc's protest march on Parliament Street, where they sat on a dharna demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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