CEF Group to invest ₹650 crore in Uttar Pradesh for biofuel production
The projects will come in phases, with construction starting by the end of 2023. Different municipalities of Uttar Pradesh will provide the waste and land
New Delhi: Energy solutions company, CEF Group will set up multiple waste processing plants in various locations in Uttar Pradesh to address the problem of waste mismanagement and augment bio-fuel production at an investment ₹650 crore.
