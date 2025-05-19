Dealing with ‘delicate’ subject: Govt tells Delhi HC as it opposes Celebi petition

Citing a recent order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Centre on Monday said it is dealing with the most ‘delicate’ subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation.

In the matter, a bench led by justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court (HC) was hearing a petition filed by Celebi, a Turkish cargo handling and ground operating firm that opposed the BCAS decision to revoke its security clearance.

Appearing on behalf of the government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta clarified the letter’s contents, which stated that civil aviation exclusively retains the right to revoke without assigning any reason.

Mehta’s comments came after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

The court, however, asked the government to show genuine apprehensions in revoking the firm’s security clearance licence.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Celebi, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the order was issued without it being given any hearing.

Rohatgi argued that the security clearance was revoked without any hearing or reasoning. “It appears it is because of public perception, because the shareholding of the company is of Turkish nationals... Public perception cannot be a ground.”

Further, according to Bar and Bench, Mehta added that an enemy can try 10 times and succeed once, but a country has to succeed all the time.

The civil aviation safety watchdog revoked the security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services on Thursday. Çelebi, which provides ground handling services to nine major international airports, has Turkish origins. BCAS revoked the security clearance of the company, citing national security.

In a media statement issued on Thursday, Çelebi refuted all allegations and said it is a globally operated aviation services company. “Çelebi Aviation India unequivocally refutes all allegations circulating on social media regarding the company’s ownership and operations in India. The company is 65% owned by international institutional investors from across Canada, the US, the UK, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe,” said the company in a media statement.

It added, “Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund, holds 50% ownership in Çelebi Havacılık Holding A.Ş. The remaining 15% is held by Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch-registered entity.”