Home >News >India >Celebrate Holi at home, avoid public gatherings: Delhi Police appeal

Celebrate Holi at home, avoid public gatherings: Delhi Police appeal

Celebrate Holi at home, avoid public gatherings
1 min read . 03:48 PM IST PTI

  • Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the DDMA had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri
  • Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order

The Delhi Police on Saturday appealed to people to avoid public gatherings on Holi and celebrate the festival at home in compliance with coronavirus guidelines.

The Delhi Police on Saturday appealed to people to avoid public gatherings on Holi and celebrate the festival at home in compliance with coronavirus guidelines.

It also warned of strict action against those found indulging in public celebrations during the festival.

It also warned of strict action against those found indulging in public celebrations during the festival.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Tuesday ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Citing the DDMA order, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocol, adding that public celebrations and gatherings during Holi shall not be allowed in public places like grounds, parks, markets or religious places.

"According to the DDMA order, people not allowed to go out and play Holi in large numbers. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home. Strict legal action will be taken against those found playing Holi outside in large gatherings," he said.

